"This sports washing needs to be stopped": Liverpool's Carragher after rumours of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves joining Saudi League

London [UK], June 22 : Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has raised concern about Suadi Pro League signing Europe's top players.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N' Golo Kante have joined Saudi's top leagues in 2023 and according to rumours Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves are inching closer to signing a contract with Saudi League outfits.

Carragher said in a tweet that "sports washing" needs to be stopped.

"Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years! I wasn't worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30's, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer. Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!! This sports washing needs to be stopped!"

Apart from Carragher, former Manchester United player Gary Neville has called for an embargo on moves from the Premier League to Saudi Arabia until the source of the money funding such deals can be identified, according to Goal.com.

His remarks came after Chelsea players were rumoured to be joining the Saudi League. Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the three players who are being linked with a move to the Saudi league.

On Wednesday, Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Ittihad announced the signing of Kante in a tweet.

"Don't listen to the fake news Kante is an Ittihad player now," the club wrote.

"Ittihad Club has announced the signing of French international player N'Golo Kante, the former Chelsea player who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Champions League. Kante has signed a three-year contract with the club. The contract was finalized on Tuesday, June 20th, after Kante completed his medical tests at a specialized medical center in Dubai. This move comes as Ittihad, who recently won the Saudi Professional League, aims to strengthen their squad," a statement from the club said.

"Kante's addition to Al-Ittihad is considered one of the most high-profile and impactful signings in the club's history. It is part of the club's efforts to establish itself as a top choice for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League. The team is also preparing for a significant international tournament, the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place at the end of this year," it added.

