Title up for grabs, European football on line, here's a look at what final day holds for PL teams

New Delhi [India], May 19 : The Premier League title race has gone right down to the wire with Manchester City's fate in their hands while Arsenal depending on West Ham United to pull off a favour for them and stop the defending champions from marching to victory.

The ongoing season of the Premier League will conclude on Sunday with all teams competing at the same time. Manchester City will play host to West Ham while Everton will visit the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Ahead of the final game, Manchester City are currently at the top of the table with 88 points and a goal difference of 60. Arsenal are breathing down the necks of the defending champions with 86 points and a goal difference of 61.

If both teams end up with a draw, Manchester City will be crowned the champions. If Arsenal win and Manchester City lose, Arsenal will walk away with the title.

Arsenal would need to win their game against Everton if they want to stay in contention to lift the Premier League title.

In terms of a spot for European football next season, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa have sealed their spots for next season's UEFA Champions League.

For the UEFA Europa League, there are two spots available. Tottenham Hotspur are in the fifth spot and they only need a draw against bottom club Sheffield United to confirm their spot in the UEL.

For the second UEL spot, there will be three teams fighting for it on the final day. Currently, in sixth place with 60 points, Chelsea stand ahead of Manchester United and Newcastle United for the second UEL spot.

Chelsea will play their final game against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. If Chelsea lose their game and Newcastle win against Brentford, then they will qualify for the UEL.

Manchester United remain in contention to qualify for UEL if they manage to beat Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25. If they secure the coveted title, then the spot they finish in won't matter. The team which will finish sixth will qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

In the relegation battle, Burnley and Sheffield United have already lost their place in the Premier League.

Luton are currently 18th in the table with 26 points and a negative goal difference of 31. While Nottingham Forest are in the 17th spot with 29 points and a negative goal difference of 19.

Luton Town can still remain in the top-flight English football if they win against Fulham and Nottingham Forest lose to Burnley.

