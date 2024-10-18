Top teams Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC set for exciting ISL clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 : The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season is proving to be thrilling, especially with the unexpected rise of Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Punjab FC (PFC). These two teams, who finished 10th and 8th last season, are now leading the table.

Remarkably, both teams remain unbeaten this season, adding extra excitement to this highly anticipated encounter at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Under the tactical guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC has started the season in impeccable form, achieving defensive solidity with four consecutive clean sheetsa record-equaling feat in ISL history. They could become the first side to maintain five consecutive clean sheets at the start of a season.

Their last season's struggles seem like a distant memory as the team has found a perfect balance in both defence and attack. They have scored 3+ goals in their last two home games. If they manage to repeat this against Punjab FC, it will mark their longest such streak in the league's history.

Punjab FC, building on the momentum from the second half of last season, has continued to rise. With three wins in three games this season, the team is just one point behind Bengaluru FC and has a game in hand. Their success is characterized by a robust attacking style, with a high volume of chances created and a significant number of late goals (50% of goals after the 85th minute), showcasing their relentless mentality. They, too, remain unbeaten, adding extra weight to this highly anticipated showdown.

Punjab has averaged 16.7 shots per game, second only to Chennaiyin FC, and 5.7 shots on target per game, showcasing their attacking intent.

50% of Punjab's goals have come after the 85th minute, the highest such share in the ISL this season, proving their knack for late drama.

In their two ISL meetings, Bengaluru FC went down to Punjab FC in one match and shared the spoils in the other fixture.

"Home support may prove to be the difference-maker," head coach of BFC, Gerard Zaragoza said as quoted by ISL's media release.

He said, "It will be a tough game for us because Punjab is a good team. Of course after us, they are the best defensive team, at least till now. They have good players up front to score goals. But the reality is we will play at home and we hope a lot of people will come to cheer for us. We hope to get three points from the game."

Panagiotis Dilmperis, the head coach of PFC, on the other hand, is considering the clash against Bengaluru FC as just another away game. He insisted that the focus would be on grabbing the three points rather than the weightage of the clash.

He informed before the fixture, "The two teams from the top of the standings will play tomorrow. But we are still at the beginning of this big championship. For us, it's a regular away game against a good team with good players, good coach and a certain plan. Our plan is to leave the stadium with three points," as per quoted by ISL's media release.

If Sivasakthi Narayanan starts against Punjab FC, it will mark his 50th ISL appearance. He would also become the eighth Indian and 11th player overall to register 50 appearances for Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

BFC's Alberto Noguera has won the most fouls in the ISL 2024-25 so far - 16. Four of these 16 fouls were won in the final third.

Punjab FC midfielder Ezequiel Vidal has an expected assists value (xA) of 1.12 in this edition, the highest by any player who is yet to register an assist. He has also created six chances till now.

