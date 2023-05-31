"Tottenham sacked me before the final," Jose Mourinho takes second swipe at Spurs

Budapest [Hungary], May 31 : Roma manager Jose Mourinho took a second jibe at his former club Tottenham ahead of the UEFA Europa League final on Thursday at the Puskas Arena, Budapest.

Since his departure from the London club, the Portuguese manager had been quite vocal about his experience. He was fired before the Carabao Cup final in 2021. He took a swipe at his former club saying Spurs never gave him a chance to succeed.

"Roma didn't sack me before the (2022 Conference League) final in Tirana. At Tottenham, they sacked me before the (2021 Carabao Cup) final at Wembley. Roma gave me the chance; at Tottenham, I had no chance," Mourinho said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Sky Sports.

Mourinho's unpleasant relationship with the club came into the limelight last week during a press conference. He labelled Tottenham as a club he doesn't have a 'deep' feeling in his decorated career.

"I hope the Tottenham fans don't get me wrong but the only club in my career where I don't have still a deep feeling for is Tottenham," Mourinho said in a conference as quoted by ESPN.

"Probably because the stadium was empty, COVID time. Probably because Mr Levy (Spurs chairman Daniel Levy) didn't let me win a final and win a trophy."

"But it's the only one, so after that Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United all the clubs I feel a connection," Mourinho added.

"I go in the streets so many times in Italy and I find Inter fans. I go in London not just the Chelsea fans but also the Man United fans. Real Madrid all over the world," Mourinho said.

"People think, 'You cannot love every club.' Yes, I love every club. I love every club because I felt the other way around they also loved me. So with Roma, one day it will be hard but we will be connected forever like I am with all my previous clubs apart [from] Mr. Levy's club," Mourinho concluded.

