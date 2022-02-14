UEFA Champions League: PSG defender Sergio Ramos to miss Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos will not return from his injury in time to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the Ligue 1 club announced.

The Ligue 1 giants revealed that the former Los Blancos captain will not face Madrid in the first leg of a heavyweight last-16 encounter.

"Sergio Ramos will continue to train on his own following his calf injury. A further update will be provided in a week's time," PSG in a statement said.

The 35-year-old defender departed Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021 and headed to Parc des Princes as a free agent.

It remains to be seen how long will the centre-half take to come back from injury, with PSG due at the Bernabeu on March 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

