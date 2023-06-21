UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's late strike help Portugal vanquish Iceland

Reykjavik [Iceland], June 21 : Portugal defeated Iceland 1-0 in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Wednesday at the Laugardalsvollur stadium.

38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 89th minute to win the match for Portugal.

The game went head-to-head as both teams gave their best efforts, but Portugal out-mastered Iceland in the match's closing minutes.

Portugal is the favourite to qualify for the EURO 2024 as they sit comfortably on the top of Group J with 12 points.

Portugal has played four matches and won all of them.

In Group J, Portugal is alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia Herzegovina.

In the match against Iceland, the first half resulted in a draw as both sides failed to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Portugal and Iceland gave their maximum efforts to win the match but struggled to find a goal.

In the 80th minute of the match, Iceland's Willum Thor Willumsson received a red card for his harsh tackle on Portugal's attacker.

It seemed as if the match was heading towards a 0-0 draw but in the 89th of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a tap-in.

Ronaldo's goal gave Portugal a 1-0 lead and it became difficult for Iceland to make a comeback as their little time left for the match to conclude.

Portugal took 11 shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the game was 72 per cent. Portugal completed a total of 662 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Iceland took seven shots out of which only one was on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 28 per cent. They completed a total of 257 passes with an accuracy of 68 per cent.

