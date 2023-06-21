UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Lukaku brace helps Belgium defeat Estonia 3-0, Moldova downs Poland in a shocker

Tallinn [Estonia], June 21 : A brace from Romelu Lukaku helped Belgium clinch a 3-0 win over Estonia in their UEFA Euro qualifying match at Tallinn on Tuesday.

After a goalless half an hour, Lukaku gave his side the lead in the 37th minute. He delivered a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the goal and was assisted by Aster Vranckx with a cross.

In the 40th minute, a left-footed shot from the centre of the box by Lukaku doubled Belgium's lead.

At half-time, Belgium was leading 2-0 over Estonia.

In the final minute of the match, Johan Bakayoko tripled Belgium's lead with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box, with some assistance from Yannick Carrasco. He helped his team end the match with a dominating win.

In the Group F table, Belgium is in second position with two wins, one draw and a total of seven points. Estonia has drawn one match, lost two and has one point. They are in the fourth position.

Belgium's next match will be against Azerbaijan on September 9 while on the same day, Estonia will play Sweden.

In the other match, a gigantic upset happened as World number 23 team Poland was defeated by World number 171 side Moldova in a thriller by 3-2.

Arkadiusz Milik put Poland in the driver's seat with a 12th-minute strike, followed by a right-footed strike to the bottom by Robert Lewandowski. Poland was leading comfortably by 2-0 at the end of half-time.

But what followed later served as a shock to Poland fans as Ion Nicolaescu hit a brace, scoring in the 48th and 79th minute respectively.

With 11 minutes to go, the scores were even. In the 85th minute, B Vladislav fired a magnificent winner to send the crowd into a frenzy. He hit a header from the centre of the box to the top right corner of the goal. A cross from Serafim Cojocari served as an assist, which proved to be a match-winning one.

In the Group E table, Moldova is in the third spot with one win, two draws and a loss, which is a total of five points. On the other hand, Poland has slipped to fourth with one win and two losses, a total of three points.

Moldova will next play Faroe Islands on September 10 while Poland will play Albania on September 11.

