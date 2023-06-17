UEFA Euro Qualifiers: "We have quality to win games," says England's manager Gareth Southgate

Attard [Malta], June 17 : England triumphed over Malta with a 4-0 win on Saturday in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers. The match was played at the Ta'Qali National Stadium in Attard. After the match England's manager Gareth Southgate said, We have the quality to win the game, according to Sky Sports.

Gareth Southgate has been the manager of England for more than five years. He started took over the national team in 2016. Though his luck didn't shined the most when it mattered. He lost the EURO 2020 final to Italy. Failure at FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2020 was also witnessed by him.

But the English Football Association has shown faith in Gareth Southgate and believes that he will lead England to glory.

After the 4-0 win over Malta, in a post-match interview, Gareth Southgate said, "Of course, we know we have the quality to win the games, but it's about your mentality then and I thought that was excellent right from the start," according to Sky Sports.

He added, "We tried to balance looking at a few things with some experienced players that give you leadership on the pitch and set the tone. That's how they've trained all week."

"In particular when we lost the ball, the reaction to winning it back was a sign that the team were in a good place mentally," said England football team manager Gareth Southgate.

Malta faced hard luck as the first goal of the match was their own goal conceded by them. Ferdinando Apap scored an own goal in the eighth minute and gave England a 1-0 lead.

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the second goal in the 28th minute. Arnold played in the midfield position for England in the match against Malta. This position was new for him as he usually plays defender. But he stood bright to the new task given to him by the manager. He scored from outside the penalty box and put the ball in the left corner of the net.

Soon after, Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to give England a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, Newcastle United's striker Callum Wilson scored the fourth goal for England. He scored in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot to seal the game for England.

England took 16 shots out of which eight were on target. They had 66 per cent of possession on the ball during the game. They completed a total of 703 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent.

Malta failed to register a single shot on target. They had 34 per cent of ball possession during the game. They completed 370 passes with an accuracy of 79 per cent.

The Three Lion's next match will be against North Macedonia on June 20.

