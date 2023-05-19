UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vanquish Juventus, secures place in final

Sevilla [Spain], May 19 : Spanish club Sevilla defeated Italian Club Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Leg 2 held on Thursday at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring in the second half of the match and gave Juventus a one-goal lead. After six minutes Sevilla scored a goal. A right-footed strike by Suso in the 71st minute equalled the scoreline.

The game went into extra time. Sevilla's Erik Lamela scored a goal in the 95th minute of the match giving a 2-1 lead to his side. Lamela's strike came as a winning goal as Juventus failed to score in the extra time, therefore, getting knocked out of the competition.

During the game, Sevilla took a total of 28 shots out of which only 10 were on target.

Their possession of the ball during the game was 60 per cent. The Spanish club completed a total of 580 passes with a passing accuracy of 83 per cent.

Sevilla's player Marcos Acuna got a red card in the 115th minute of the match.

Juventus took 17 shots out of which only seven were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 40 per cent. The Italian club completed a total of 414 passes with an accuracy of 72 per cent.

Sevilla has won the Europa League for a record six times.

Sevilla will be facing AS Roma in the final of the UEFA Europa League on June 1 at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor