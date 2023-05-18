Veiga on Barcelona radar: reports
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 10:03 AM 2023-05-18T10:03:07+5:30 2023-05-18T10:25:17+5:30
Rio De Janeiro, May 18 Barcelona could make a move to sign Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga in the European summer transfer window, according to media reports in Brazil.
The Catalan giants see Veiga as a low-cost option to reinforce their squad as they seek to adhere to financial fair play rules to facilitate the return of Lionel Messi, newspaper O Globo said on Wednesday.
Veiga is widely regarded as one of the premier midfielders in Brazilian football, having helped Palmeiras win two Copa Libertadores trophies and a Brazilian Serie A title in the past three years.
The 27-year-old is contracted to Palmeiras until December 2026 and has a market value of 14 million euros, according to player transfer platform Transfermarkt.
