"Want to have best game of my life": Mumbai City FC's Brandon Fernandes

Margao (Goa) [India], October 19 : Mumbai City FC's Brandon Fernandes is aiming to have the "best game of his life" on return to Goa in the upcoming fixture of the Indian Super League.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have established themselves as two of the most consistent and formidable sides in the ISL, igniting a fierce rivalry that has spanned nearly a decade.

The dynamic player transfers between these clubs, the intense history of their competitive clashes, and the spirited banter between their passionate fan bases all contribute to making this rivalry one of the most electrifying in the league.

As both Mumbai City FC and FC Goa return to action following the international break, their primary objective will be to secure all three points and build much-needed momentum. Both teams, semi-finalists from last season, have experienced a rocky start this year, dropping points in three matches. However, FC Goa has already notched a win, having played one game more than the Islanders.

However, as the anticipation builds for what promises to be a mouth-watering clash in the ISL, all eyes will be on one player in particular: Brandon Fernandes. The upcoming match marks a poignant moment in his career as he prepares to face FC Goa for the first time since making the switch to Mumbai City FC.

For seven unforgettable seasons, Fernandes was the heartbeat of FC Goa, a club that became synonymous with his identity as a player. Having joined the club in 2017, he quickly established himself as one of FC Goa's longest-serving players, earning a special place in the hearts of passionate fans.

The midfielder played a pivotal role in the team's success, contributing significantly to several title triumphs, including the coveted League Shield in the 2019-20 season.

With his vision, creativity, and flair, Fernandes not only established himself as one of FC Goa's standout players but also emerged as one of the most influential midfielders in the league. Last season was particularly memorable for him; as captain, he guided FC Goa to a semi-final finish, where they ultimately fell to ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC.

During that campaign, he made a significant impact, contributing three goals and four assists while creating a league-high 60 chances, underscoring the pivotal role that he played for the Gaurs.

But the summer of change brought new challenges and opportunities. Leaving FC Goa was not an easy decision for Fernandes. It meant stepping away from his local club and departing from a fan base that had celebrated him like a hero.

However, if he had to choose another club where he could feel at home, Mumbai City FC was a natural fit, having previously spent time with them during the 2015 campaign.

Fernandes is eagerly anticipating the chance to face his former club and expressed that this clash is the first one he has had his eye on.

"I'm very excited to go back to Goa. When the fixtures came out, to be honest, the first thing I checked was when we're playing against FC Goa. Personally, my own goal will be to have the best game of my life and win the game," the 29-year-old said in the post-match press conference.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez also acknowledged that it will be a special game for the midfielder as he returns to his old stomping ground.

"I love Brandon (Fernandes). He's a fantastic guy. I think it will be a special game for him," the Spaniard said.

Fernandes will be the cynosure of all eyes on Saturday, not only for the supporters of his current club but also those from his past. However, for the Benaulim-born player, it will be a moment of closure and a new beginning; a unique opportunity to make an impact on his home turf while performing at his best for Mumbai City FC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor