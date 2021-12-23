Was not perfect game, but happy with win: Kerala Blasters FC's Adrian Luna

Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna opposed the fact that they had a perfect game despite a dominant 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the game, while Sahal Abdul Samad doubled the lead later on in the first half. Luna, who created three major chances in the game for the Blasters, put the game to rest with a strike in the 79th minute.

"I don't think it was a perfect game. It would have been a perfect game if both our strikers had scored. Alvaro (Vazquez) couldn't score in this game, but he played so well. We're happy, we have to rest and be focused on the next game," said Luna as per the ISL website.

"It's very good (the result) because we won 3-0. We played good, we pressed high, we controlled the game from the first minute. I'm so happy to see my team play like that. We have to rest and then we go again on Sunday," added the footballer.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic applauded their rivals for the win and scrutinised his side's performance as well, stating they were outplayed by the Blasters and did not deserve to win the game.

"I need to congratulate the opponents because they deserved to win the game. Of course, it's our fourth game in a short span, and I was not expecting the players to be fresh, but from the other side, the team had a very bad day and we didn't play well. So, we didn't deserve anything today," remarked Bozidar Bandovic.

"Even in the defence, even in attacking, maybe after conceding the first goal, we had one chance from which we could have equalised in the game. But looking overall in the game, our opponent was much better than us," he added.

Kerala Blasters FC will be up against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC is set to lock horns with Bengaluru FC on December 30, also at the same venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor