We aim for a fresh start, says I-League club Neroca FC coach

Kolkata, Dec 20 Newly appointed head coach of the Neroca FC W Khogen Singh said the club is aiming for a fresh start in the upcoming Hero I-League 2021-22 season.

Khogen Singh, who previously won the I-League 2016-17 with Minerva Punjab, has joined the club to take the team forward. After Neroca's performances last season in the I-League, Singh knows he has a lot on his plate. However, his objectives are clear ahead of the new season.

"I will be trying my best to win as many matches as possible. We have a very young squad who are learning new things everyday and this is a new project for me," he said.

"In this season, we think we have a different mentality. The club has lots of young players and I want to give exposure to all them. We have to work hard as a team. We can't be single-minded. Every player has to play for each other if we want to achieve our objectives this season. We have a very good squad and my target is to secure a spot in the first 5 places on the table," the coach said.

The captain of Neroca FC, Mohamad Kdouh has set his sights on some personal targets as well as building a winning mentality in the club for the upcoming campaign.

The Lebanon striker, who has been with the club for a couple of months said, "It has been a great experience with the coach in my short time here so far. He has improved the team a lot. We have young players a lot of young players and they need time. The coach is very patient with the players and our results in the friendlies clearly indicate that we are improving as a club."

When asked about his personal goals for the season as a centre-forward, Mohamad said, "My job as a central striker is to score goals for the team and score as many as possible."

"However, besides that, I want to help the team as I have played in different countries. I want to build a winning mentality in the team with my experience," added Kdouh.

