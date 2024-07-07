We deserved more: Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's exit at EURO 2024

New Delhi [India], July 7 : After his side's defeat against France in the quarter-final which led to their exit at the ongoing EURO 2024, Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo said that they deserved more in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2024 after their disappointing loss against France. Portugal kept the game 0-0 until the full time of the match, but in the penalties, they failed to save a single shot from the French players and lost by 5-3.

Ronaldo took to his official X account and said that Portugal deserved more at the ongoing EURO 2024. He added his side is grateful for everything that the fans have given to them.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that Portugal's legacy will honored and they will continue building it.

"We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal. We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far. On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honored and will continue to be built. Together," Ronaldo wrote on X.

https://x.com/Cristiano/status/1809617576315744323

The 2024 edition of the EURO Cup has been disheartening for Ronaldo since he failed to score a single goal in the tournament after playing all five matches. However, he kept just one assist.

Portugal dominated the quarter-final match against France in Hamburg. Ronaldo's side kept a total of 60 per cent ball possession, on the other hand, France kept 40 per cent ball possession.

After both teams failed to score in the 120 minutes of the match, the game moved to penalties. Portugal's Joao Felix was the only player to miss the penalty and pushed Roberto Martinez's side to the back foot. Later in the match, the French side won the game 5-3 on penalties.

