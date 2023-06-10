"We have a group of five captains", says Manchester City's defender Ruben Dias ahead of Champions League final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 : After winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup, Manchester City will be looking to win the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday against Inter Milan as well. Ahead of the final battle, Manchester City's defender Ruben Dias said, We have a group of five captains but in the end, we are all captains and we can all step up when the time is right.

The final of the UEFA Champions League will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul where Manchester City will hope to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Portuguese national, Ruben Dias has been a vital part of the team since the start of the season. His defensive capabilities and leadership role have helped Manchester City to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, ahead of the final match against Inter Milan, Ruben Dias said, "We have a group of five captains but in the end, we are all captains and we can all step up when the time is right."

He further added, "It's a special characteristic our team has. The main word goes out to the club because they were able to get together a group of players who everyone in their own context was all leaders," as per the official website of Manchester City.

"We have brought those leaders together. That's why when these moments come we know when it is time to step up and we know when it is time to find strength within ourselves.

Dias continued, we have many voices in the dressing room, not just one, not just five and that is a special attribute our team has."

If Manchester City wins the UEFA Champions League final, they will secure their third title of the season hence, completing their treble.

Manchester City has already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup as well.

When asked about the pressure before the final match, Ruben Dias said, "We love the pressure. For a long time, the pressure has been on and we love it."

The 26-year-old further said, "The pressure in the right measure makes you run faster, jump higher and be more focused. In the end that's what these games need. You have to embrace it and never forget to be yourself," as per the official website of Manchester City.

While concluding he said, "Mostly we enjoy it. We know what it means to be involved and to our families and our fans but we never forget to enjoy it."

