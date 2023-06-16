"We have got lot of considerations: England's Gareth Southgate on 'starting 11' against Malta

London [UK], June 16 : England's football team manager Gareth Southgate is apparently unsure about the starting 11 against Malta on Saturday in the UEFA Euro Qualifier match.

After winning the treble and concluding the celebrations, Manchester City players Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips have joined the England squad to train alongside them ahead of the match against Malta.

As per Sky Sports, England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed Manchester City's treble winners are available to face Malta, but he is yet to decide if they will play.

"We are going to have to take it bit by bit and see how they are. They are all available for tomorrow but I've yet to decide if that's a good decision. I spoke to them when they arrived, firstly to say what an incredible achievement. We said we are heading into the unknown, there is no way of knowing individually how they are going to react and respond to what they've been through," Gareth Southgate said, according to Sky Sports.

"Everybody is fit. We have got a lot of considerations, particularly the boys who arrived later and are coming off the back of a massive emotional high with the game at the weekend," he added.

Gareth said it's always complicated, "the decisions you have to make".

"The team has trained really well, the focus has been excellent and we are looking forward to the game. I'm always monitoring everything the players do, wherever they are. We are used to dealing with the Champions League scenario. It was more complicated when Tottenham played Liverpool (in 2019) because we were into the Nations League semi-final three days later," he said.

"We're used to dealing with it, we know our players inside out. Our focus is on the team now. I've said to the players I have to push them. I have to push the players to get the results we need. The responsibility lies with them, they have to drive the team and get the performance we want," he added.

