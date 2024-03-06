"We have to improve": Ancelotti on Real's clash against RB Leipzig in UCL

New Delhi [India], March 6 : Ahead of Real Madrid's second leg match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against RB Leipzig on Thursday, Los Merengues' head coach Carlo Ancelotti said they have to improve on their performance from the first leg.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that earlier in the first-leg match against Leipzig they had created "a lot of chances".

"The first leg was difficult against Leipzig, even though we created a lot of chances. We have to improve on that and be more dangerous because it's going to be a different game tomorrow. They will look to play more in transition than us. Dealing with that defensively is going to be very important," Ancelotti said according to Real Madrid's website.

The Italian head coach added that they have to improve since the last time the Los Blancos have struggled.

"We've looked at the first leg, the things we did well and the things we can improve on. Defensively we struggled and that's where we need to improve. Leipzig are a dangerous team in transitions. They have very fast forwards. Rudiger is back and will help us in this respect. We have to put in a complete performance because that will give us the chance to win this tie," he added.

Asked about the Real's first eleven against RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu, he said he is not looking forward to giving any clues.

"I'm not going to give away any clues, but I have doubts. The Tchouameni-Rudiger pairing came about because Nacho hadn't trained and had a slight niggle. Nacho is now available and has the same chance to start," he added.

The last time Real Madrid faced RB Leipzig, the Los Blancos clinched a 1-0 win at the Red Bull Stadium. In their previous five matches, Ancelotti's side sealed just three wins and drew two.

