"We have to qualify now": Andrew Robertson sends strong message after Scotland'svictory against Norway

Oslo [Norway], June 18 : Scotland's skipper Andrew Robertson sent a strong message to his teammates after his team cut down a goal deficit and clinched a 2-1 victory against Norway on Saturday.

Erling Haaland broke the stalemate from the spot in the 61st minute of the game. But Scotland rallied up during the final moments of the game as Lyndon Dykes (87) and Kenny McLean (89) struck in the span of two minutes to turn the tables around.

After Scotland's victory, Robertson insisted on the fact that his side have to qualify for next summer's UERO 2024 tournament in Germany.

"We couldn't have started this campaign better. We have to qualify now," Robertson said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The lads who came off the bench did so well. Going behind is difficult, but we knew this was the next step in our improvement."

"It was trying to get the balance right. The team spirit is second to none. To create that in international football is unique," Robertson signed off.

While Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke emphasized the importance of such victories as they continue their journey for Euro 2024 qualification.

"If we want to qualify for major tournaments, you know you have to go away from home against good teams and pick up points. This is three points which is big but we have to go again," Clarke said.

"They are all in there recovering in an ice bath and we have to make sure we get three points on Tuesday to capitalise. It sets us up nicely for Tuesday, I am not looking beyond that."

After the win against Norway, Scotland is now on top of the group with three wins in three matches.

While Norway is in the fourth position. Having played three matches they've lost two and drawn one.

Scotland will look to keep their winning streak intact as they prepare to face Georgia on Wednesday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

