"We were in good run, we are improving": Erik Ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's clash against West Ham United

Brighton [United Kingdom], May 5 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is still upbeat even after losing a crucial tie against Brighton on Friday in the Premier League.

The Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister broke the stalemate with a stoppage-time penalty. Even though this result forced the Red Devils to drop to fourth position in the Premier League, Ten Hag is still focusing on the positives of the game.

"The last five games until tonight, we had four wins and one draw. So, I think we were in a good run. And I think we are improving," Erik Ten Hag told reporters, according to Manchester United.

"As you see also today, if you see [the] first half, we should have gone up [in the game], we didn't do, but we created our chances. So, we still have a way to go, [we need to] be more clinical and then we have to stay focused until the end of the game. I've seen our physical output [in the] last [few] games and still, we're going to higher levels."

"We are performing really well, and we [have] improved during the season, but especially in the last part of the season, we are still going up [in those physical levels]," Ten Hag added.

Manchester United will face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Even though Ten Hag's team was outplayed on numerous occasions by Brighton players, the Dutch manager still wants to bring out the same team.

"No. I think it will be the same squad. Maybe one player: [Alejandro] Garnacho, I have to see. Maybe he can be involved but we will have to see how the progress can go," Ten Hag said in the pre-match conference.

"Every time this season when we have had a defeat, we bounce back. So, I count on my players and my team to do it again. So, there is no time to stay in this [mood]. We go to the game against West Ham United, and we will all focus on that. We will prepare them, we make a good plan," Ten Hag concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor