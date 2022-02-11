Will continue to prove myself as long as I'm playing football, says Dipanda Dicka

New Delhi, Feb 11 Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka feels he still has a lot more to prove as he gets ready to turn out for his sixth I-League club, Aizawl FC.

"As long as I continue to play football, I will try to prove myself, even more, every new season in Indian football," he said.

The 32-year-old is hoping to strike a chord on the field with someone who used to be his rival for the I-League Golden Boot, Willis Plaza. The two have hit it off since Dicka joined Plaza at Delhi FC and after making the move together to Aizawl FC, they look like a fearsome strike partnership on paper.

"My relationship with Willis Plaza on the field and off the field is very good and we are like brothers," said Dicka.

Dicka has become a household name in the I-League ever since his arrival on Indian shores in 2015. The Cameroonian forward has scored goals aplenty wherever he has played, from his early days at DSK Shivaj to winning successive Golden Boots with Shillong Lajong and Mohun Bagan.

Being one of the more experienced players in a young Aizawl team, the former Valencia 'B' player is taking on more responsibility on his shoulders.

"As a senior player, it is my responsibility to guide the younger players in the team," he said. "The Hero I-League is a very competitive league and I have always seen it that way each season."

One thing missing from his illustrious career in India is the coveted Hero I-League title and Dicka has laid out his ambitions for the upcoming season. "I will give my best in helping my team to try and win the league," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor