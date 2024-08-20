Will try to achieve something more this season: FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

New Delhi [India], August 20 : FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has urged the club to build on their performance from the previous campaign and improve for the 2024-25 season. Marquez, who took charge of the Indian Super League (ISL) club last season, led them to a third-place finish in the standings.

Although they were at the top of the table at one point during the ISL campaign, the Gaurs ultimately dropped from the top spot and missed out on the Shield. In the semi-finals, they fell short of reaching the final despite leading the first leg 2-0 before losing to Mumbai City FC at home, as per an ISL media release.

Reflecting on the previous season, Marquez acknowledged that the team could have performed better but is determined to address that in the ongoing season.

"Last season was okay, but at times we felt we could have achieved more. This season we will try again. The only thing that I can promise is that these players will give everything in every single action, in every single game," Marquez said during the Gaur Fest event as quoted by ISL.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan played a crucial role in FC Goa's success last season before suffering a long-term injury that kept him out for the second half of the season. Having recovered from his injury, the India international is expected to feature in the upcoming ISL season, which begins in September.

Jhingan, who joined FC Goa last season, spoke about the deep connection between the club and its fans, urging them to continue their support.

"I remember when I came here last year, driving from the airport, every car and every bike I saw had the badge of FC Goa. Every house had a flag of FC Goa, and every jersey was of FC Goa. When I went to Fatorda Stadium and heard the loud 'Forca Goa' chants, I realised that this is not just a football club. FC Goa is an emotion. FC Goa is in the air of Goa and the heart of all Goans. That is what makes FC Goa special," Jhingan said as quoted by ISL.

