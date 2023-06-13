"Win more titles and be more present," says Kingsley Coman as he wants to achieve success with Bayer Munich

Munich [Germany], June 13 : Bayern Munich's player Kingsley Coman is ready for the upcoming season, as he sets his priorities straight and wants to achieve success with the club.

Kingsley Junior Coman is a French professional footballer who plays as a winger for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the France national team. Considered one of the best wingers in the world, Coman is known for his pace and dribbling ability.

Speaking in an interview with Bayern Munich, 27-year-old Kingsley Coman said, "To win more titles and be more present over the whole season. I think I was in much better form in the second half of the season than in the first, but unfortunately, things didn't go as well for the team overall. If I'm equally good in both parts of the season and I contribute to us performing at the highest level as a team, it's a successful season."

Bayern Munich went through a rough patch in the 2022/23 season. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, and eliminated from the domestic competitions. Bayern Munich managed to win the Bundesliga title but not the way they wanted to.

When asked about Bayern Munich's performance through the season, Kingsley Coman said, "It was tricky, put it that way. It's no secret we wanted to achieve more, particularly in the cup. The elimination against Manchester City can be excused. City has just been in incredibly good form this year, you have to acknowledge. The most important thing is that we were German champions again in the end, and next year we'll try to collect more titles," as per the official website of Bayern Munich.

When asked about his motive in the upcoming season he said, "Quite simple: we have to win more games. In the first half of the season, we played very well, but after the World Cup, we suffered a drop. You can't afford that at our level. In the second half of the season, in particular, it's about being physically and mentally sharp. We have to try to keep our level consistently high."

While concluding he said, "I can't believe I've been here eight years already. It makes me proud. I've continually asserted myself and also fought back from a number of injuries. To play a role at a club like FC Bayern for such a long time was always my dream, and I've constantly developed. You have to keep your chin up - the Bayern mentality has become a key part of my character."

