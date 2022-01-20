Women's Asian Cup: Dennerby disappointed by India's inability to score goals

Navi Mumbai, Jan 20 India coach Thomas Dennerby was frustrated by his team's inability to score goals in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match against Iran here on Thursday. He lashed out at his players by saying "if you are not scoring goals, you are not good enough".

India dominated the match and created a bag full of chances but could not score a single goal against a defensive Iran team, who had to thank their goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei for pulling off two great saves to deny India. The woodwork too helped the Iran as they claimed one point against a higher ranked opponent.

Dennerby was left totally disappointed by the result.

"Yeah, I am disappointed with the result, it is what it is. It is all down to technical skills, so you are not giving goals, you have to score goals. And if you are not scoring goals, you are not good enough." the India coach said in a post-match interaction with the media.

The coach was happy with the performance of his backline and was surprised by the performance of Iran, who dominated for some time in the initial part of the match.

"We were defending well. (I was) surprised in the beginning (with Iran being dominant). We will try to get points from the game against Chinese Taipei. This game is over, we can't change this (result)," said Dennerby.

