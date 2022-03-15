Women's FA Cup prize fund to increase to 3 million pounds per year from next season

FA on Monday announced a new landmark investment in the Women's FA Cup that will see the competition's prize fund receive a significant uplift to 3 million pounds per year.

The new agreement will be introduced from the start of the 2022-23 season and will see funds spread across each round of the competition, resulting in greater investment across both the women's professional and grassroots game.

"Our Board signed off on the new proposals at a meeting last Thursday, highlighting our commitment in continuing the impressive growth of the women's football across every level of the game," FA in a statement said.

The Women's FA Cup has grown in stature, with 417 teams entering the competition this season, while interest has significantly increased over the last decade, which resulted in the Final being permanently moved to Wembley Stadium in 2015.

Now that the uplift in prize fund for the Women's FA Cup has been agreed, work will begin on how that money is divided and allocated, with the aim being for all clubs that enter the competition to benefit.

Sue Campbell, director of women's football, said: "I'm delighted to be able to make this announcement of increased funding for the Vitality Women's FA Cup because it's going to benefit so many clubs across the women's football pyramid."

( With inputs from ANI )

