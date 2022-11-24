World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea play out goalless draw in Group H opener

Al Rayyan (Qatar), Nov 24 Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw in their Group H opener in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium here on Thursday.

The South American side started with Darwin Nunez lined up alongside prolific forward Luis Suarez, while Heung-Min Son was fit enough to start for South Korea after his recently fractured eye socket. But none of them could find the breakthrough despite a lively encounter in Qatar.

The draw leaves both sides' chances of reaching the last 16 wide open, as Uruguay prepare to face Portugal next, while South Korea meet Ghana.

The first half ended without a score with Uruguay guilty of wasting many opportunities. However, South Korea got the best chance in the 34th minute as Moon-Hwan Kim found Ui-Jo Hwang in space in the box, but he could only fire over the crossbar.

And Uruguay went close towards the end as Federico Valverde's fierce drive, from just outside the box, was wide.

In the first match of the day, Switzerland opened their 2022 World Cup campaign in Group G with a 1-0 win over

