"Younger players are performing well," says Chelsea's manager Mauricio Pochettino after draw with Newcastle United

Georgia [US], July 27 : Premier League club Newcastle United and Chelsea faced each other in a pre-season fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match resulted in a 1-1 draw. Chelsea's manager Mauricio Pochettino said that the younger players are performing well.

Nicholas Jackson scored for Chelsea and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron found the back of the net for his team.

Chelsea's Nicholas Jackson scored in the 12th minute and Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron scored in the additional time of the first half.

According to the Chelsea Football Club website Mauricio Pochettino said, "I think the younger players are performing well also. So I am so happy with everything so far. I think, in general, it was a good game,' reflected Pochettino. 'I’m pleased with the attitude again and the performance. There were many, many positive things, but things to improve. But in general, I’m pleased and happy."

He added, "I think the balance is much better. We need to still work on the balance of the team, but I’m so happy because after four months, Reece [James] played 60 minutes and that is so important for him to have the feeling of competing. This type of game helps a lot. For a player like Jackson, who arrives from La Liga, to compete against a team like Newcastle, who will play in the Champions League, is so important."

Jackson's goal was his second of the Premier League Summer series. The forward, recruited from Villarreal this summer, has made an instant impact under Pochettino.

Yet the Chelsea head coach believes there is more to come from Jackson, who is not yet at peak fitness having returned to pre-season later than many of his teammates due to international commitments.

Mauricio Pochettino said, "I think he has shown his quality and talent: he is good in front of the goal, very relaxed when he has the chance,' said Pochettino. 'He has shown that in the games. I am happy because a striker needs to score to build confidence and trust."

Pochettino added, "He was in La Liga, which is also really competitive but he needs sot adapt to the Premier League. The tempo is higher than La Liga, more transitions, be connected with the game. There are many things that make the Premier League one of the best, one of the most competitive, and one is the physical condition."

While concluding he said, 'We are involved here in the tour and are so happy to be here and share with our fans, but at the same time it’s tough and it’s why we need to manage the situation. That is why we administrate in different ways the players."

In the first half, Chelsea's new signing Nicholas Jackson scored in the 12th minute of the match to give his side an early lead into the game.

Chelsea started the game pretty well, as they dominated their opponent with their attacking play.

As the first half was approaching its end, Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron scored a goal for his side.

In the additional time of the first half (45+4 minutes), Miguel Almiron found the back of the net and levelled the scoreline at 1-1.

In the second half, both sides tried their best to win but eventually, the defending from both ends was top-notch as attackers couldn't find a way past them. After the final whistle, the match finished as a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United took nine shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 52 per cent. They completed 574 passes with an accuracy of 90 per cent.

Chelsea took 12 shots out of which five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 48 per cent. Chelsea completed 549 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor