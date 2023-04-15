Zielinski takes charge of Argentina's Independiente
Buenos Aires, April 15 Veteran manager Ricardo Zielinski has agreed to join Independiente on a contract that runs until June next year, the Argentine Primera Division club said.
The 63-year-old replaces Pedro Monzon, who had filled the position on a caretaker basis after the departure of Leandro Stillitano in March, reports Xinhua.
"It's a nice challenge to try to reposition Independiente where they need to be, which is in contention to win international trophies," Zielinski told reporters.
"I think we have a lot of scope for improvement, building on what (Monzon) has already been working on."
Zielinski has been out of work since parting ways with Uruguay's Nacional on March 19.
