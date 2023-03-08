2 Uzbek men held at Delhi airport for smuggling medicines worth Rs 67L

New Delhi, March 8 Two Uzbekistan nationals were held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) by the Customs officials for allegedly smuggling medicines worth Rs 67,52,204, an official said.

The Customs official said that the accused were held on the basis of a pre-check marking exercise. This led to the detection of medicines.

"On the basis of RR (Pre-Check) marking passengers, the officers at Terminal-3, have booked a case of smuggling of medicines against two Foreign national passengers who intended to depart to Tashkent," said the official.

The official said that the detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of various medicines worth Rs 67,52,204.

"Both the passengers have committed offences punishable under section 132 and 135 of the Customs Act, including attempting to smuggle medicines. The recovered medicines have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. Both the passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act," said the Customs official.

