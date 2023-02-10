21 students hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in UP

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 10 Nearly 21 students fell ill and seven others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking contaminated water at the Government Engineering College in Mainpuri district.

The matter came to light when district health officials learnt that a large number of students from a college in the district were admitted to a hospital.

P.P. Singh, the Chief Medical Officer of Mainpuri (CMO) and Madan Lal, Centres for Medicare and Medical Services (CMS) of Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital immediately reached the district hospital to gather information and review the condition of the students.

Madan Lal (CMS) said it was found that at least 21 students pursuing engineering courses in the Government Engineering College were admitted to a hospital since February 9, with symptoms of vomiting and dysentery.

At present, seven students are undergoing treatment at the hospital while others have been discharged.

The condition of 21 engineering college students worsened after drinking water from the water cooler on Thursday night.

"Everyone was brought to the district hospital where seven students were admitted. Others were discharged after first aid," he said.

"Water samples from water tanks, purifiers and cooler machines have been sent to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for clinical testing. Prima facie, it seems like contaminated water could be the cause of the illness," the health official said.

A teacher from the college said that the administration also got alerted after the condition of engineering college students deteriorated.

The Food and Safety Department team reached the college and sealed the sample of contaminated water for examination.

The health officials said that further investigation is underway.

