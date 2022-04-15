44 children in Noida tested positive for Covid in last 7 days: CMO

New Delhi, April 15 As many as 44 children have tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida in the last seven days, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said on Friday.

Taking to , Dr Sharma said that out of total, 16 are below 18 years of age.

After a decline, the Covid infection rate is again showing an upward trend in Noida and the number of active cases has crossed the 150 mark.

All schools in Noida and adjoining areas have been directed to inform the Health Department immediately about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea, or showing any other symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment. After the children being tested positive for Covid 19, some schools have started online classes.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also directed city schools that the wing concerned or even the whole school must be closed down for time being if any case is reported.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 949 as against 1,007 infection reported on previous day. In the last 24 hours, six Covid related deaths occurred across the nation, taking the death toll to 5,21,743, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor