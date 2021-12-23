7 new Omicron cases in Vadodara take Gujarat's tally to 30

Gandhinagar, Dec 23 Gujarat on Thursday reported seven new Omicron cases, all of them in areas under the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, taking the state's tally of the new Covid variant to 30. The new cases include three children below 12 years of age, the state health department said.

"Considering the rise in Omicron cases, we have stepped up contact tracing and testing of foreign returnees, especially from the 'At Risk' nations. Earlier, we used to test them on the sixth and the eighth day after arrival, but now we will be collecting their samples on the third, fifth and the eighth day of arrival," Manoj Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), told .

Meanwhile, Gujarat also reported 111 fresh Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, against 78 recoveries. The state's active caseload presently stands at 668. More than 2.13 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Thursday, taking the statewide total count beyond 8.78 crore.

Looking at the rising Covid cases in the state, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday announced two micro containment zones in city's North-West and West zones.

Earlier on Thursday, Agrawal addressed a press conference and said that the health department will issue a fresh advisory and take necessary steps ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held from January 10-12 next year.

Despite several restrictions on overseas travellers, the government is going ahead with the summit, which will see visitors from more than 20 countries.

Agrawal said that the call on the summit will be taken by the industries department.

"We can't say anything about the provisions during the summit. We have more than one lakh oxygen beds, and 10,000 beds with ventilators. We have kept one hotel ready in each district for isolation," he said.

Agrawal also said that majority of the cases at present are being reported from the urban pockets.

"We are forming an expert committee to set protocols on medicines," he said.

Sounding hopeful, Agrawal added, "South Africa is witnessing a sudden drop in Omicron cases. The graph is showing a steep decline. Our Omicron cases (23) also don't have any symptoms."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor