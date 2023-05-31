Advancing Surgical Education: Dr. Mishra's Outstanding Contribution to Laparoscopic Surgery Training

Dr. R. K. Mishra, a renowned pioneer in minimally invasive surgery, has achieved a remarkable feat by training a record-breaking number of 15,000 surgeons and gynecologists in laparoscopic surgery since 2001. This extraordinary accomplishment, unveiled by the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons (WALS), showcases Dr. Mishra's unwavering dedication to advancing surgical techniques and improving patient outcomes. WALS conducted a survey to evaluate the contributions of educators in the field of laparoscopic surgery and gynecology, and Dr. Mishra emerged as the unparalleled leader in training aspiring surgeons and gynecologists worldwide. Ray Green, President of WALS, expressed admiration for Dr. Mishra's achievement, highlighting his exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to medical education.

Laparoscopic surgery, also known as keyhole surgery, has revolutionized the medical field by introducing minimally invasive techniques that minimize patient trauma, shorten recovery times, and improve surgical outcomes. Recognizing the immense potential of this approach, Dr. R. K. Mishra has devoted himself to educating medical professionals globally about its benefits and proper implementation. In exciting news, World Laparoscopy Hospital, a renowned institution for minimally invasive surgery and laparoscopic training, has opened three new branches in prominent locations worldwide. These branches in Gurugram, India; Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai; and Orlando, Florida, USA, expand the hospital's global reach, bringing cutting-edge medical services and training programs closer to a wider audience. The establishment of these branches aligns with the hospital's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality medical care while fostering excellence in surgical education and training.

Each branch operates as a fully equipped center with state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced surgical technology, and a team of highly skilled medical professionals. The Gurugram branch in India serves as a comprehensive center for laparoscopic surgery and training, focusing on patient-centered care and providing innovative minimally invasive procedures across various specialties. Dubai Healthcare City, a renowned international medical destination, is proud to host World Laparoscopy Hospital's dedicated laparoscopic training institute. This branch ensures comprehensive training in advanced laparoscopic surgery techniques for surgeons and gynecologists, enabling them to deliver the highest standards of care and patient satisfaction. The World Laparoscopy Training Institute, situated within Dubai Healthcare City, holds an educational license from the Dubai Health Care Regulatory to guarantee adherence to international quality standards. Participants of the training program at the World Laparoscopy Training Institute undergo rigorous and comprehensive coursework to acquire the necessary skills and expertise in laparoscopic surgery. The curriculum covers a wide range of specialties, allowing surgeons and gynecologists to enhance their knowledge and proficiency in minimally invasive surgical techniques. The institute also offers the Minimal Access Surgery Fellowship Course in Celebration, Florida, USA. Designed for general surgeons, gynecologists, pediatric surgeons, and urologists seeking to improve their skills and knowledge in laparoscopic surgery, this comprehensive educational program takes place in the master-planned suburb of Orlando, Florida. Participants can enjoy the magical atmosphere of Walt Disney World, as the institute is conveniently located just a short drive away. The Minimal Access Surgery Fellowship Course provides hands-on training in state-of-the-art animal labs, specifically designed to cultivate efficient and safe laparoscopic surgical techniques. Surgeons and gynecologists have the unique opportunity to learn and practice their chosen surgical skills under the guidance of experienced instructors. Throughout the course, participants have access to a dedicated laparoscopic suturing lab to refine their suturing and knot-tying skills. The curriculum also covers topics such as laparoscopic surgical dissection, effective use of laparoscopic instrumentation, electro surgery techniques, valuable tips and tricks, as well as the prevention and repair of incidental bladder and bowel injuries. The Minimal Access Surgery Fellowship Course adheres to the guidelines set forth in the "Framework for Post-Residency Surgical Education and Training" and has received endorsements from prestigious international organizations like WALS and the International College of Robotic Surgeons (ICRS).