Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts

New Delhi, Dec 18 Air pollution is no longer just an environmental concern; it is steadily shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life, said health experts here on Thursday, even as the national capital has been witnessing deteriorating air quality for over a month.

Visuals from different parts of Delhi and the NCR showed sharply reduced visibility as dense smog engulfed roads, residential areas, and public spaces, affecting daily movement and raising health concerns among residents. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 356, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The experts noted that prolonged exposure to air pollution is eroding India’s economic growth while triggering a sharp rise in serious health conditions such as stroke, cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness, and neurological disorders.

This is placing a growing strain on healthcare systems -- ultimately weakening India’s long-term development potential.

“Prolonged exposure does not just shorten life expectancy; it increases the number of years lived with disability. In highly polluted cities, people may survive longer but with chronic illness that reduces productivity, quality of life, and economic contribution,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Addressing air pollution, therefore, requires coordinated action across healthcare systems, urban planning, and public awareness, with a much stronger focus on preventive and primary healthcare,” he added at an event organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation.

Delhi-based pulmonologist Dr. G. C. Khilnani described air pollution as a "man-made public health emergency" that is likely to have a widespread impact on respiratory and cardiovascular health.

“The most dangerous effects of air pollution are often invisible -- ultra-fine particles penetrate deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream, and damage multiple organs without early warning signs,” he said.

Neurologist Dr. Daljit Singh noted that pollution affects brain blood circulation and significantly increases the risk of both ischemic and haemorrhagic strokes.

“We are now observing clear seasonal spikes in stroke admissions during high-pollution months, indicating that pollution is emerging as an independent risk factor. Beyond stroke, air pollution is also associated with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease, making this a growing neurological challenge that must be urgently addressed,” Singh added.

Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Mentor – FICCI Health Sector, stated that air pollution has become a silent risk factor aggravating nearly every disease category.

“It disproportionately affects the poor, children, and outdoor workers, even though they contribute the least to the problem. The dangerous myth is that technology alone will solve this crisis. What we lack is urgency and accountability,” said Mahajan.

The experts emphasised the need for long-term commitment, strong enforcement, and informed public participation to ensure healthier lives and a more resilient economy.

