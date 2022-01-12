Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh, Jan 12 Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh revealed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, his wife Preneet Kaur, a Lok Sabha member, had tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Amarinder Singh recently floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after he was forced to resign from the office of Chief Minister, and his subsequent resignation from the Congress.

PLC is jointly contesting the February 14 Assembly elections in Punjab with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

