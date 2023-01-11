Amid poor air quality and cold, GB Nagar hospitals see spurt in respiratory cases

Noida, Jan 11 Be it children, old or young, people from all age groups are witnessing health issues these days and those suffering from cold are taking significant time to recover.

Even doctors are surprised as people suffering from seasonal fever and cold, which used to be cured within 3 to 5 days, are taking long duration to recover despite regular medication. Health experts have attributed to increasing pollution as reason for this.

The number of patients visiting hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar has increased by about 15 to 20 per cent. Most of them are facing difficulty in breathing amidst the deteriorating air quality.

According to Assistant Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chandan Soni, increasing pollution and cold is proving fatal for children below 10 years of age and people above 50 years.

He told that due to air pollution, a large number of people are suffering from respiratory diseases and are reaching private and government hospitals for treatment.

The most affected ones are those who go out for work during the morning and evening hours, those who have low immunity, and those who are already suffering from many diseases.

In coming days, if the air pollution and cold conditions continue to prevail, then the situation would likely to become even more concerning as it will contribute to spike in cases related to respiratory diseases.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temparature will fall further in coming days.

