Anand Mahindra shares video of new tech detecting veins using infrared light

New Delhi, July 7 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a video on the social media platform X, showing a new technology detecting veins using infrared light.

"Using infrared light to locate veins. Saving the pain from repeated attempts to find a vein when drawing blood," he wrote.

Praising the technology, the Mahindra Group Chairman said that it’s often the smallest, least glamorous inventions which "significantly improve our medical experience and hence, the quality of our lives".

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 680K times. A lot of users also shared their thoughts in the comment section.

"This is brilliant and could prevent a lot of phobias. From personal experience, the practicality of this would have saved a number of traumas. Helps the professional and the patient," a user wrote.

"We need this Tech at local blood test centres; last year, my yearly check-up nurse did four punctures in my hands," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "This will be really helpful. My mom faces this challenge when we do blood tests for her and it requires an experienced person to identify the vein. This technology can enable a lot of people in the medical industry."

