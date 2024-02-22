Appeal for Assistance in Dharmwir Kumar's Fight Against Blood Cancer and Brain Hemorrhage

Priyanka Singh from Bengaluru has initiated a medical fundraising campaign with ImpactGuru.com for her husband Dharmwir Kumar who is battling against blood cancer and brain hemorrhage. His journey has been defined by incredible strength and resilience as he undergoes treatment at Manipal Hospital. However, the financial burden associated with his ongoing medical care has become overwhelming. The total cost, including ICU treatment and upcoming priorities, has escalated to INR 45 lakhs, with a current expenditure of INR 14 lakhs.

Priyanka appeals, “Your generous support will go a long way in helping Dharmwir overcome this challenge of life. We kindly request you to share this appeal with your family and friends. Your support in spreading awareness can significantly impact Dharmwir's journey towards recovery.” “Your generosity will not only provide crucial financial relief but will also serve as a source of hope and strength for our family during this challenging time. We sincerely thank you for being a beacon of hope in Dharmwir's challenging battle for a healthy future,” concludes Priyanka. The campaign has already raised more than INR 12.79 Lakhs with the support of 493 donors.

