As Covid peaks in Kerala, curbs on functions, but CPI-M meetings going on

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to take stock on the spike in Covid/Omicron cases on Monday decided to enforce clamps on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals.

According to the new guidelines the maximum number of people who can attend weddings and funerals is limited to 50.

The statement issued here also mentions that social, cultural, and political meetings should go into online mode and wherever such meetings have to be held physically, proper Covid protocols have to be maintained including social distancing.

However, on Monday, the Kozhikode CPI-M district committee meeting began with all its top leaders present besides a good number of its cadres also.

While a few district meetings of the CPI-M have concluded, a few more meetings are coming up including the Thiruvananthapuram district committee meetings which will begin on January 14 and go on over three days.

Meanwhile, the high-level meeting chaired by Vijayan decided to complete the first dose of vaccination to those in the 15 to 18 age category, by the end of the present week, by reaching the educational institutions.

It was also decided to go forward with classes in the educational institutions also.

Vijayan also asked the health authorities to go ahead with a very strong campaign against Omicron and the need for maintaining all the Covid protocols.

State Health Minister Veena George on Monday said 17 more Omicron cases have been reported in the state, taking the total tally to 345.

Likewise the total number of daily Covid cases in the past three days have crossed 15,000, taking the total number of active Covid cases to close to 35,000.

