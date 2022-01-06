Ashok Gehlot tests Covid positive for second time

Jaipur, Jan 6 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Chief Minister had previously tested positive for Coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic in April last year.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said: "This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test."

"According to the doctors, one of the reasons for the problem related to the artery blockage I had in August 2021 was also the post-Covid problem. Therefore, taking Omicron seriously, follow all the Covid protocols and get both doses of the vaccine," he said in another tweet.

Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, Gehlot had addressed a press conference at the state Congress office here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor