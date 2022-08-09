Assam gets approval for ninth medical college in Dhubri

Guwahati, Aug 9 Assam has received the approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the ninth medical college in the state. It has been set up in Dhubri.

As per a letter from the NMC, approval has been granted for starting the MBBS course with an intake of 100 students annually from the academic year 2022-23.

A top health official said that the infrastructure facilities of the new medical college, laboratories, library, hostels, hospital and availability of faculty were assessed by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and following which the approval was given.

The Board has also reviewed the overall progress of other facilities at this medical college in a virtual hearing before giving its nod.

Executive Director at the Assam National Health Mission, Manoj Choudhury told that many new medical colleges are in the pipeline.

The health department will seek approval for two medical colleges in Kokrajhar and Nalbari later this year. The construction of Nagaon medical college is almost complete and it may get NMC's nod early next year.

He also said the state government has also sanctioned medical colleges in Tinsukia and Bongaigaon districts. Guwahati is set to get a new medical college within the next two years.

The shortage of doctors was always an issue of concern in Assam.

"The situation is changing very fast. We now have 1,200 seats for medical admission including Dhubri," added Choudhury.

