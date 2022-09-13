Aus state issues public health alert after detection of measles

Sydney, Sep 13 Authorities in New South Wales on Tuesday issued a public health alert after a measles case was reported in the Australia for the first time since February 2020.

The patient acquired the infection while travelling in Asia last month smf developed symptoms after returning to Sydney and is now isolated in hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

NSW Health unveiled a couple of locations the case had spent time in while being infectious and urged people who may be susceptible to measles and were present at those locations at the same time to be alert for symptoms until September 24.

Measles is highly infectious, the symptoms of which include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash spreading from the head and neck to the rest of the body.

Measles could be spread in the air through coughing or sneezing by someone who is carrying the disease.

The NSW Health said people who have not had two lifetime doses of measles vaccine, a confirmed history of measles infection, or who have a weakened immune system are considered susceptible to measles.

"This incident highlights the importance of ensuring that all people able to be vaccinated have received two doses of measles vaccine, particularly prior to overseas travel, as measles outbreaks are occurring in several regions of the world at present," said Executive Director of Health Protection of NSW Jeremy McAnulty.

The health authorities also made the measles vaccine available free to anyone born during or after 1966 who doesn't have two documented doses of measles vaccine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor