Australia's leading medical group rolls out Covid antiviral treatment guidelines

Sydney, Aug 3 A new prescribing workflow guideline that aims to allow eligible patients to have quick access to Covid antiviral oral treatments has been rolled out in Australia.

The guideline, released on Wednesday by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), the country's professional medical body, carried out suitability assessments of Covid oral treatments in advance of a patient testing positive for the virus.

"This is the first time guidelines have been released on how to do pre-emptory assessments for these treatments," said RACGP President Karen Price.

The guideline resource covers the use and suitability of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) and Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir), the two Covid-antiviral medicines listed on the country's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), Xinhua news agency reported.

Both medicines require a prescription from a general practitioner (GP), physician or nurse who meets the prescribing requirements, and they cannot be dispensed prior to a positive Covid result.

Under the new prescribing workflow, GPs need to identify and contact patients who may be eligible for these treatments and provide them with an at least 20-minutes phone consultation. It will help practitioners to assess an individual's eligibility for the medicines, determine the appropriate type and dosage of medicine, and avoid drug interactions.

Price said the antivirals have to be taken within five days of symptom onset, and they become less effective the closer you get to day five. Identifying the eligibility earlier can ensure more patients get the treatments if they subsequently test positive for the virus.

"The antiviral drugs prevent vulnerable patient groups, such as older people, those with serious underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised, from suffering severe effects from Covid and ending up in a hospital bed. So, we must enhance awareness of these treatments and ensure that more patients are assessed for eligibility before they contract Covid."

RACGP Vice President Bruce Willett said other countries could also benefit from this guideline throughout the pandemic, and the RACGP is encouraging all practices to take full advantage of the resource.

"With this third wave, we're now seeing the peak number of cases of Covid for the whole of the pandemic," Willett added.

"This is a document that practices can use to make the way they deal with patients more efficient and get those prescriptions out safely and quickly," Willett said

