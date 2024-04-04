Band-Aids Contain Cancer-Causing Forever Chemicals, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by environmental health and consumer watchdogs, Mamavation and Environmental Health News, has revealed alarming findings about popular bandages, including those produced by renowned brands such as Band-Aid and Curad. The study indicates that these bandages contain high levels of toxic “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS.

The study's primary discovery is not only startling but also raises significant concerns for millions worldwide who rely on bandages daily. It highlights that these chemicals have the potential to enter the bloodstream via open wounds, posing a risk of various health complications.

Following the examination of 40 bandages sourced from 18 distinct brands, the study concluded that 26 of them exhibited detectable levels of organic fluorine, serving as an indicator of harmful PFAS chemicals. Notably, these levels surpassed 10 parts per million (ppm). A staggering 65% of the total bandages tested displayed signs of PFAS "forever chemicals." Additionally, 63% of the bandages targeted at People of Color with black and brown skin tones contained indications of PFAS "forever chemicals." The range of organic fluorine, acting as a marker for PFAS, varied from 11 ppm to 328 ppm.

"Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it’s troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS. It’s obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it’s important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials.” Dr. Linda S. Birnbaum, co-author of the study and former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program, expressed her concern, stated.

What is the reason behind the utilization of PFAS in bandages?

As per Mamavation, bandages likely incorporate PFAS chemicals due to their ability to provide waterproof properties. Nonetheless, these substances have been associated with a range of health issues, including impacts on growth, reproduction, obesity, and the development of various cancers. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic compounds known for their resistance to heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. They are frequently present in items such as adhesives, nonstick cookware, and food packaging.

What do the term "Forever Chemicals" refer to?

PFAS chemicals have garnered the nickname "forever chemicals" due to their exceptional resistance to degradation, persisting in the human body for extended periods. They have the capacity to enter the bloodstream through ingestion or direct exposure and can become lodged in healthy tissue, potentially causing harm to organs.

Brands of Band-aids posing elevated risks.

Among the assortment of brands examined, those with bandages exhibiting elevated fluorine levels (over 100 parts per million) were:

Band-Aid

CVS Health

Equate

Rite Aid

Amazon’s Solimo

Target

Curad