Be polite with public during night curfew, lockdown: TN DGP tells police

Chennai, Jan 8 Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu has asked police personnel to be polite with the public during night curfew and the lockdown on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, the DGP said that the police personnel must wear gloves and sanitise their hands regularly during checking and behave courteously with public.

In a set of guidelines for police personnel across the state, Sylendra Babu said that the night checks must be conducted at places which are properly lit. He also directed the force to erect night barricades and to wear reflector jackets.

Candidates appearing for competitive examinations are allowed to travel on showing their admission cards.

Food delivery is allowed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on lockdown day also. Identity of the delivery persons should be checked.

Suppliers of milk, gas and other essential items should be allowed to travel after checking identity.

Movement of government employees, bank staffers, public transport, and local bodies should be allowed, he said.

People on way to airports, railway stations, and bus stations in their own vehicles or taxis be allowed to travel on showing the tickets, the police chief added.

