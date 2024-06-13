Bihar hospitals see surge in cases of heat-related illnesses

Patna, June 13 Hospitals in Bihar seeing a surge in cases of heat-related illnesses as the state continues to reel under high temperatures and humidity.

Cases of heat stroke, diarrhoea, stomach ache and headache saw a significant rise in recent days, paramedics said on Wednesday. Around 400 such patients visited the sub-divisional hospital in Patna's Masaurhi on Wednesday. A similar trend was seen in other government and private hospitals in the state capital.

"Majority of the patients who are coming to the hospital are suffering from heat stroke. We have advised them to avoid going out in the scorching sun and consume liquids, easily digestible and vitamin-rich foods. A heatwave ward has been permanently set up in our hospital," said Dr Sanjita Rani, incharge of Masaudhi sub-divisional hospital.

The situation in PMCH, NMCH, IGIMS, AIIMS Patna, Kurji Holy Family and other hospitals in the capital city remained the same. Several other parts of the state also reported a significant surge in heat-related illnesses.

In view of the scorching heat, Patna's District Magistrate (DM) S. Kapil Ashok on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools and coaching institutions till June 15.

The maximum temperature in Patna remained between 43 and 46 degrees Celsius during the last few days.

"In the light of the weather department's forecast, there is a possibility of students falling ill due to the heat wave. Thus, all the educational institutions and coaching institutes of the district will remain closed from June 13 to June 15," the Patna DM said in an order issued on Wednesday. The DM said coaching institutes can conduct their classes through online modes during the period.

"The Met Department has issued a heat wave alert in Bihar for the next 48 hours. There is a red alert in the districts of North West, South West and South Central Bihar, while there is a yellow alert in other districts. In this season, there is a need to follow the instructions given by the Disaster Management Department regarding protection from heat," said Anand Shankar, Meteorologist at the Patna Meteorological Centre.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed all DMs and civil surgeons to ensure adequate arrangements of medicines in hospitals of their respective districts. He also directed the power distribution companies to ensure electricity supply round the clock in the state.

Besides heat-related illnesses, administration during the month of June also remains on alert for Chamki fever (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) which led to the death of several children in Muzaffarpur and its adjoining districts in 2019.

As per studies, Chamki Fever remains at its peak from June 9 to 21.

"The Health Department is fully alert and special precautions are being taken till June 21. ASHA workers have been directed to visit door-to-door in their areas every day. Special attention is being paid to weak children. It is advised to immediately consult a doctor if any child's health deteriorates," said Dr Satish Kumar, Vector Borne Disease Control Officer-cum-ACMO of Muzaffarpur.

