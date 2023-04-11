Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Patna, April 11 In the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Patna, six from Bhagalpur and three each from Gaya and Munger.

The health department had conducted tests of 32,302 samples on Monday.

With the new figure, the number of total active cases in the state stood 174.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed hospitals across Bihar to make adequate arrangements of medicines, hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and other necessary equipment to combat Covid-19.

