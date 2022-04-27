'Blasts in Transnistria pose risks to Moldova'

Bucharest, April 27 Moldovan President Maia Sandu has warned that the recent explosions in the country's breakaway Transnistria region may endanger peace within the country.

Following a special meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council on Tuesday, Sandu said that the explosions in the past two days show that "there are tensions between different forces within the region interested in destabilising the situation," Xinhua news agency reported.

"This makes the region vulnerable and poses risks to Moldova," he noted.

"We condemn any provocations and attempts to involve Moldova into actions that could threaten peace in the country," Sandu said, adding that the government "continues to insist on a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict."

According to media reports from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, unknown assailants fired grenade launchers at the headquarters of the Transnistrian region's Ministry of State Security late on Monday.

Two more explosions were reported early on Tuesday at the Transnistrian radio and television centre, damaging two radio antennas that broadcast Russian radio in the region, all without casualties.

The Russian president's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, expressed concern about the situation in Transnistria, telling journalists that "we are very closely watching how the situation develops there."

Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said in Brussels that "the European Union is following the situation in Transnistria with concern and calls for an end to any violent acts."

