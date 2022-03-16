Brazil confirms first two cases of Deltacron coronavirus variant

Brasilia, March 16 Brazil has confirmed two cases of infection with the new Deltacron variant of the coronavirus, which combines genetic characteristics of the Delta and Omicron variants, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been monitoring the spread of Deltacron since early March, after it was first identified in France, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our genomic surveillance service has already identified two cases in Brazil. One in Amapa, another in Para," said Queiroga, referring to two northern states, on Tuesday.

Despite a decline in the number of new cases of Covid in Brazil, health authorities must remain vigilant, said Queiroga, urging the public to get fully vaccinated.

Brazil on Monday reported 11,287 new cases of Covid and 171 more deaths from the disease in 24 hours, accumulating 29,380,063 confirmed cases and 655,249 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

