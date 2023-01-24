Budget 2023: Healthcare industry urges govt to focus on infrastructure, public healthcare and technology

The healthcare sector is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming Union Budget 2023, as it is expected to reveal the government's strategy for enhancing the overall healthcare system in the country. In recent years, the healthcare sector has been a priority for the government, with a steady increase in allocations in previous budgets. In the Union Budget 2022-23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare received an allocation of approximately Rs 86,200 crore, representing a 16.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The Budget 2023 is expected to include increased government spending on healthcare infrastructure such as primary health centers, community health centers, and technology and equipment to improve healthcare services. Additionally, the government is likely to focus on enhancing the public healthcare system by increasing the number of healthcare professionals and improving their training and development.

“India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for dental tourism. It is ranked among the top few countries in the number of dental professionals, availability of technical support and quick turnaround time. There is a need for a focused approach from the government to grow the dental sector. Some announcements will help promote dental tourism to raise the standard for affordability and trust among overseas patients,” Sameer Merchant, CEO, Illusion Dental Labs & Illusion Aligners, said.

Overall, the healthcare sector is expected to see a significant boost in funding in the Union Budget 2023. The government's focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, strengthening the public healthcare system, promoting research and development, expanding coverage of healthcare services, and promoting the use of technology is expected to improve the overall healthcare system in India. The budget allocation for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is expected to be even higher than the previous year, with increased focus on the primary and secondary healthcare