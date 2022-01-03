'Centre to blame': Delhi Health Minister on Covid case spike

New Delhi, Jan 3 Disclosing that 81 per cent of Covid cases in Delhi are of Omicron variant, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain blamed the Centre for not banning the international flights on time.

"Omicron is a variant that arrived from abroad and if the flights were banned on time the spread could've been contained, but the Central government didn't take any action even after repeated requests from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Jain told the Assembly on Monday.

"In the last few days, 187 reports of genome sequencing have come, and out of these 187 samples, a total of 152 people were found Omicron positive. Omicron is now the dominant variant in Delhi, around 81 per cent of cases in Delhi are of the Omicron variant," he said.

However, the Minister said that hospital bed occupancy in Delhi is low as almost 96 per cent of the Covid beds in Delhi are available and only 4 per cent are occupied.

He said that the people arriving at Delhi airport from abroad are being tested and are being sent to isolation facilities, if they test positive and are being treated accordingly.

He reiterated that there are adequate number of hospital beds available and there is no need to panic. "The best way to stop corona is to wear a mask at all times and follow all the Covid related protocols at all times," he urged.

He underlined that almost 100 per cent of people are vaccinated with the first dose and around 75 per cent of the people in Delhi are vaccinated with the second dose.

"The children between the ages of 15-18 are being vaccinated from today. There is no need to panic. The only way to stop the spread of the virus is to always wear a mask at all times when you are heading outside your house and follow all the Covid related protocols at all times. Prevention is better than cure," he added.

